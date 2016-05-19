Rabada refocuses for West Indies

HAVING had a frontrow seat on his journey to stardom and seeing that tail off at the end of last season, Kagiso Rabada now knows a thing or two about cricket’s vicissitudes.

His breakout season for the Proteas’ last campaign was sensational, but the team’s performance — and his — fell short of the mark in the World Twenty20 in India.

Rabada felt the thrust of the jet engines to the stars keenly and the sinking feeling once they fell silent.

"It was a great season, but it didn’t end off well in India," he acknowledged on Wednesday.

"I didn’t bowl well. On every pitch there is a way you should bowl and I came up short in some of the games. Maybe I was too fatigued. Hopefully, I learnt from the mistakes and will move forward."

The Proteas depart for the West Indies next week for a tri-nations one-day series that also involves Australia. The pitches there, too, can be wildly unpredictable: "It doesn’t matter what pitch you get. It is about you adapting to the pitch. That is the true test," he said.

Following the Proteas’ exit in India, Rabada has had "great time to reflect" on his game. "I’ve had time to think about my life. It is a conscious effort about getting your skills right. We’ll see what is still working for me."

Cricket SA also knows what works for them and it came as little surprise that they finally, officially announced Standard Bank as the new sponsors of the Proteas across all three formats.

Following a crippling bonuses scandal and all manner of boardroom upheaval, Cricket SA have been desperate to be seen to be moving forward. They were supposed to consummate their partnership last week and, although Cricket SA CE Haroon Lorgat, put the delay down to him taking untimely leave, there were many curious faces when he offered an explanation on Wednesday. As it stands, the bank is back in cricket following its previous involvement in the Standard Bank Cup as well as with the Proteas one-day team in a deal that terminated in 2010.

Lorgat who, to be fair, inherited a boat with holes in it, explained the hardship of the past few years. "We went through tough times in 2013 and 2014," he said within the context that, financially, most companies were feeling the pinch.

He also mentioned that the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision to install India, England and Australia to cricket’s top table was under review. If left unchecked that decision meant those countries stood to benefit most financially from the way international cricket is divvied up: "The ICC has gone 360 on that decision and they have three working groups looking at the way forward."