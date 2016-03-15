Indian fans believe Dhoni’s boys will deliver T20 glory

NEW DELHI — Twenty20 cricket’s showpiece tournament begins in earnest on Tuesday as India, once so sniffy about the glitzy World T20, get the group stages under way for the first time on home soil.

The build-up has been marred by rows over security for Pakistan and the late release of tickets, while the holders Sri Lanka are mired in turmoil.

But the controversies have done little to damp the fervour of Indian fans who believe skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a date with destiny at the April 3 final at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens.

India, hosting the tournament for the first time, begin the group stages with a match in Nagpur against New Zealand on Tuesday (start 4pm SA time).

Dhoni is expected to retire after the tournament and his team will be desperate to give him a fairy-tale send-off five years after he led them to victory on home soil in the 50-over World Cup.

The man known as "Captain Cool" is trying to keep expectations in check, saying the 2007 champions "are looking to make a slow and steady progress, rather than think(ing) too far ahead".

But retired opener Virender Sehwag, Dhoni’s teammate in the 2011 World Cup triumph, reflected the overwhelming mood of confidence when he said he was "99% certain" India would clinch a second World T20 title.

Dhoni was handed the T20 captaincy for the inaugural tournament in SA in 2007 when established stars such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid stayed at home.

India’s board, worried about the effect of Twenty20 cricket on the 50-over game, only reluctantly agreed to send a team to ensure the right to host the 2011 World Cup.

The fireworks and dancing girls that are integral to an evening’s entertainment at the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be more prominent in the World T20.

Matches involving India are sure to be sold out and the format’s popularity has raised questions about the future of Test cricket.

After 10 wins in their past 11 games, few teams have begun a tournament as such strong favourites, and India do not have many obvious weaknesses.

"This is a pretty formidable side at the moment and I think the all-around ability of this team is what excites me," said Dravid.

But the former skipper said the high number of players with IPL experience meant a lot of teams were in with a shout, and he tipped the new-look England to make an impact with the likes of Joe Root in their ranks.

"England, the way they played in the last year or so, they’ve played … a more aggressive brand of cricket, whether it’s with the bat and ball, and the results are already beginning to show," he said.

SA may be in decline, with premier bowler Dale Steyn struggling for fitness, while the "chokers" tag that stems from a run of World Cup heartaches hangs heavy.

But in AB de Villiers they possess arguably the game’s most lethal batsman.

His main rival for that title, Chris Gayle, will be the West Indies’ chief weapon as they try to prove they are still a force in T20 cricket despite their decline in

Test cricket.

Australia will also look to batter opponents into submission, boosted by David Warner and Glenn Maxwell’s recent record stand of 161 against SA. But Steve Smith’s bowlers lack experience.

New Zealand, beaten by Australia in last year’s ODI World Cup final, have been weakened by last month’s retirement of talismanic skipper Brendon McCullum.

Sri Lanka, winners last time in 2014, have also struggled since the retirement of star batsmen Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. They have changed their captain and coach this year.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been widely written off as possible tournament winners.

