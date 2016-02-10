Amla and De Kock come out guns blazing

EXACTLY why the Proteas waited until England had them by the throat, gasping for survival, battling to avoid another series shellacking before producing their best batting performance beggared belief. But masterful centuries by openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock led SA to a die-hard seven-wicket win over England at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Chasing England’s 318/8, de Kock starred with a knock of 135 from 117 balls that would have won any match, against anyone, anywhere in the world. He overshadowed an exquisite Joe Root 125 (113), which threatened to close the series prematurely.

This match was a walk to the gallows for the Proteas — back-to-back home series defeats to England looming — while the visitors gladly wanted to chaperone the troubled hosts towards a potentially embarrassing demise.

Before the game, Amla spoke about each of the remaining three matches in the five-game one-day international (ODI) series being finals, and he and de Kock opened the chase as such.

Amla was measured and mature, and swatted his way to 127 from 130 balls.

De Kock was exuberant and defiant towards his 10th ODI ton from 96 balls, the timing of which could not be better.

The pair also judged the menacing Centurion clouds perfectly and realised that as long as their romance continued, the team would always be ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis permutations. Fortunately, the calculators stayed in their cases.

The pair kept apace of the required run rate and in the process they outdid Andrew Hudson and Gary Kirsten’s record opening wicket partnership against England — 156 in 1996, also set at this ground — with their 239.

De Kock is fast becoming SA’s money man, the guy you can bank on for quick, handsome runs. Soon his wicket will carry the weight of Amla and AB de Villiers’.

He has now converted two-thirds of his scores over 50 into centuries. Do not be surprised to see people pay good money just to see him put on his helmet.

England bowlers served the 23-year-old a buffet of length balls, too straight, which he dispatched with ease. Under lights, the ball came invitingly onto the bat until spinner Adil Rashid ended de Kock’s stay, caught by Root at mid-off.

Although SA’ s attacking had not started well, it surprised Titans coach Rob Walter that England chose to bat first.

Kyle Abbott and Kagiso Rabada offered meaty lengths and gave away cheap width first up, although both finished with two wickets apiece.

After Jos Buttler brainlessly ran himself out, Alex Hales and Root put together 125 runs for the second wicket. Hales got to his third straight half-century (65) before Rabada had him caught by Morne Morkel at fine leg.

At the other end, Root was regal. Virtues such as consistency are often mistaken for boring in limited overs cricket, but not when Joe Root wears the badge.

England’s most consistent performer this summer took his exploits from the test arena into the ODIs, profiting with his second century on tour and his sixth score over 50 in 11 innings across both formats.

On his way to his seventh ODI century, Root took a liking for Imran Tahir’s wayward full tosses, knocking them back like hors d’oeuvres.

Root put himself up there with Australian Steve Smith, New Zealander Martin Guptill, Indian Virat Kohli on the list of top global stroke-makers. Every shot looked effortless and threat-free.

Two run-outs to two top-four batsmen was probably why England did not enjoy a start similar to SA’s, which cost them in the end.

With Moeen Ali caught cheaply by Amla off Morkel, the surly Stokes threatened to launch, but he skied Abbott to Farhaan Behardien. That put paid to England’s pursuit of a score somewhere in the uppish 300s and ultimately allowed the Proteas extended stay in the ODI series.