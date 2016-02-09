New Zealand beat Aussies by a toe cap

HAMILTON — A bizarre off-the-toe catch by Matt Henry brought a fairytale end to Brendon McCullum’s one-day international career when New Zealand beat Australia by 55 runs in Hamilton on Monday.

The victory saw McCullum end his limited-overs career with a 2-1 series win.

Australia, who set a target of 247, had their tails up when they needed 83 off the last 16 overs with five wickets in hand and Marsh in full flight.

But the momentum swung back in New Zealand’s favour when a Henry delivery edged off Marsh’s bat, on to his foot, and rebounded back to the bowler.

The umpire turned down an appeal from Henry. But when the replay on the big screen confirmed what Henry suspected, the umpires called for an official review, which showed the ball had not touched the ground, and a clearly angry Marsh was out.

Australian captain Steve Smith ultimately backed the dismissal, but there were questions over whether the review would have been called had there not been a loud crowd reaction to the replay on screen.

"The right decision was made. He was out. There was no doubt about that," Smith said. "It wasn’t until we saw something on the big screen that the decision actually went upstairs, so I was a little disappointed."

With Marsh’s dismissal, the Australian innings collapsed, with their last five wickets falling for 27 runs in 10 overs. New Zealand’s innings had suffered an even worse meltdown when they lost their last six wickets for 23 to be all out for 246.

McCullum reeled off 47 in 27 deliveries to give New Zealand a flying start. Martin Guptill took 61 balls for his 59.

However, New Zealand found themselves losing momentum in the middle order. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls were quickly in and out for 18 each before Elliott (50) and Corey Anderson (27) tried to regain the initiative with a 52-run stand. When Anderson was dismissed, New Zealand were set to mount a late assault at 223/5 with 10 overs remaining, but they imploded instead.

Australia in reply raced to 75/1 before losing Usman Khawaja (44), Smith (21) and Glenn Maxwell (0) as Doug Bracewell and Ish Sodhi kept New Zealand in the game with 3/19 in 44 deliveries.

