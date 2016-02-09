Dolphins need a win

WITH problems on and off the field, the Dolphins have a tough few days ahead starting on Wednesday with a Momentum 1-Day Cup match against the Warriors at Kingsmead in the only midweek game.

Lance Klusener’s charges have sunk to the bottom of the domestic 50-overs competition log, following their most recent defeat to the Highveld Lions at the weekend.

As narrow as the eight-run defeat may have been, it was enough to send the Dolphins to the foot of table, taking the unwanted bottom position from the Knights.

Only one point separates the bottom two sides, so a win on Wednesday for the Dolphins could see them leapfrog the Knights to fifth ahead of the weekend’s matches.

Since Ryan McLaren proved his worth in the defeat to the Lions, the 32-year-old will again need to be at his best against the Warriors. At the weekend, he smashed 62 runs in the Dolphins’ chase after he had earlier been the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/46.

So too will the Warriors want to get back to winning ways as they will be keen to keep their hopes of a shot at the title alive after they also lost some ground to the log-leading Cape Cobras.

The Warriors finished the first half of the competition tied at No1 with the Cape side, but they have slid to third place since the second half resumed a fortnight ago.