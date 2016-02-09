Australian cricket is ‘in good health’

Sport / Cricket

TOUCHDOWN: Australia’s George Bailey dives to make his ground in the one-day international against India in Perth on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/BILL HATTO
SYDNEY — Cricket Australia Tuesday hailed record-breaking crowds during the 2015-16 season, which it said proved the sport was in good health.

New figures showed 1,727,270 people flocked to international games or the Big Bash League, making it Australia’s most attended cricket season on record.

Of the total, 696,775 watched Test cricket, including 123,736 who passed through the gates of the Adelaide Oval for the historic day-night pink ball clash against New Zealand.

Australia also hosted the West Indies for a Test series and India for one-day internationals and Twenty20 (T20) matches.

The season was also marked by a record 80,883 people packing the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a Big Bash League clash between the Renegades and the Stars.

Cricket Australia said television and online audiences also soared, with growth on its Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat accounts.

CE James Sutherland said the public response demonstrated the sport was more popular than ever.

He said that "2015-16 has been an outstanding season for cricket in Australia".

"The numbers of people who have followed the game, either by attending a match or following it on TV or online, strongly suggests that cricket is our country’s number one summer pastime."

AFP

