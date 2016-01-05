Sport / Cricket

Two uncapped quicks get Australia call-up

05 January 2016
SYDNEY — Australia on Monday named uncapped fast bowlers Scott Boland and Joel Paris to a 13-man squad for the first three one-day internationals against India this month.

Boland has been on the periphery of the Test team for the current series against the West Indies, while Paris has been named for the first time in the one-day squad.

Scott had continued to impress the selection panel, selectors head Rod Marsh said.

Boland and Paris have been included following injuries to front-line fast bowlers, including Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Peter Siddle.

It will be the first time top-ranked Australia have faced India since they defeated them in the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup in March.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Joel Paris, Matthew Wade

AFP

