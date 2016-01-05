Pakistan to appeal Shah’s ICC suspension

LAHORE — Pakistan will appeal against the decision to suspend Yasir Shah for a failed dope test, as sources said the spin star told a medical panel last week that he had taken medication for hypertension.

The 29-year-old leg-spinner was provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 27 after testing positive for chlorthalidone, a diuretic used to treat hypertension that is listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned list of masking agents.

Shah, whose test was conducted on November 13 during the one-day series against England in the United Arab Emirates, has recently emerged as a match-winner in Test cricket and is the world’s highest-ranking spinner in the format.

Pakistan Cricket Board sources said Shah told the board’s medical panel he had taken a tablet from his wife to treat hypertension.

Board chairman Shaharyar Khan said the panel had met yesterday after receiving more details from the ICC on Shah’s case, and had decided not to request a second urine sample.

Under the ICC rules, Shah has until Sunday to challenge the suspension or plead guilty. If his appeal is rejected, he faces a possible ban of up to four years.

Shah took 24 wickets in Pakistan’s 2-1 series win in Sri Lanka in July.

AFP