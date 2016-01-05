Let us hope Amla’s memorable innings is evidence of a newfound balance

HASHIM Amla’s timely century at Newlands on Monday was typically stylish, full of signature flicks to the leg side boundary and rasping cover drives. Just as importantly, perhaps more so given SA’s precarious situation, he left the ball with surgical precision, especially against James Anderson. His judgment was faultless.

He is not the first captain to feel that time in the middle, for all its pressures, had become a sanctuary. Watching the ball and preserving wicket and limb was a relative stroll compared to the news conferences and relentless speculation over his form and leadership.

Graeme Smith and Michael Atherton, first and ninth on the list of most Test captaincies with 109 and 54 respectively, are both commentating on the series and empathising deeply with the triple whammy Amla was suffering — no runs, a losing team and captaincy criticism that even his phlegmatic personality would have taken personally.

"International captaincy can be a dark and lonely place," Atherton admitted, "especially with a losing team and no runs to ease the situation. It takes a special effort to perform in those circumstances."

Smith has had the opportunity to have "a couple of chats" with his successor about "all the things you have going through your head" in the days between the first and second Test matches, but admitted that just as he did, Amla would need to find his own path and methods of coping with the demands made on his time.

Throughout his career, Amla has been appointed to captaincy positions only for him to find them incompatible with his personality and batting form. Even the ODI vice-captaincy was handed back to his bosses when it transpired that he would be required to fill in for AB de Villiers who was suspended for maintaining tardy over rates.

The great batsman was not even a candidate to replace Smith until a week before the appointment was confirmed and it is no secret that he was persuaded by an administration well aware of the symbolic importance of having a nonwhite captain.

Then, just as they did a decade ago at the Dolphins, when he was appointed franchise captain, the runs dried up and much of the enjoyment went out of the game. Whatever the merits or otherwise of his captaincy skill, the Proteas need his runs far more than anything else.

Not one of his teammates would criticise his leadership skills, either publicly or privately. There is almost a surfeit of respect for the man and the batsman, and when things are going well, he is perfectly capable of leading by example. He has solved many of his own conundrums and is happy in his own space. He respects his teammates’ ability to do the same.

Not everyone has his strength of personality, of course, and they are not able to resolve either technical or emotional issues themselves. There is no such thing as a perfect captain, but there is no doubt that certain players are "high maintenance" and others need plenty of reinforcement and attention. In short, they’re not as grown-up as Amla.

Perhaps his memorable innings on Monday means he has found the balance between batting and captaining, or maybe it was coming anyway and has nothing to do with the leader’s armband.

But if he recognises, once again, that his ability to leave the ball with such precision or choose his attacking shots so judiciously are compromised, then we must all hope that he finds himself in an environment in which he is free to thank his employers for the honour of leading his country and hand the baton to someone else, allowing us all to enjoy a few more years of an unburdened batting genius.