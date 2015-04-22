Proteas selection storm rekindled

THE embers of the Proteas’ selection fire storm were fanned on Tuesday when Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat could not say whether racial targets for the national team would be increased next season.

CSA, which released a wordy statement at the weekend, had hoped to put the allegations of selection interference at the World Cup behind it, but Lorgat restored the topic for interrogation at the launch of the Africa T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Asked whether racial targets would be increased, Lorgat said: "I don’t know. We haven’t looked at the national team. We’ve got what we’ve had for many years. It is something we will review in due course."

Selection protocols and guidelines "require the selection panel to consider, on merit, the selection of at least four players of colour in the starting XI", CSA noted in the statement.

The organisation, and Lorgat in particular, came under fire for alleged selection interference ahead of the Proteas’ World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand last month, when Vernon Philander was included ahead of Kyle Abbott.

The team’s high-performance coach, Mike Horn, made comments last week that seemed to suggest there had been selection interference but Lorgat stood by the organisation’s weekend rebuttal.

"He’s not the best speaking English," he said of Horn. "He was put on a spot he should not have been put on."

The CEO reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to transformation: "As far as transformation is concerned, we make no apologies.

"We will pursue transformation aggressively and in a responsible way.

"We made clear what our targets would be and how we’d manage it. And above all, don’t forget the concept of merit selection. That seems to be something that people sidestep.

"Philander is a world-class player who deserves to be there, unlike what some of you might think," said Lorgat.

The CSA CEO was also asked to explain Aaron Phangiso’s nonselection in Australasia.

"The criterion for selection in the national team is merit. Imran Tahir was the incumbent spinner. Phangiso was the back-up bowler and that is what it is," Lorgat said.

More cheerily, he reported the organisation was no longer going to report a loss of R106m for the 2014-15 season.

"We will be reporting a profit. We’ve managed through our commercial programmes, through the re-engineering of our organisation, and the fortuitous gains made from the exchange rate to turn a profit."

The Africa T20 Cup will be feature 16 competing teams.

SA’s 12 cricket provinces will be joined by Kenya, Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as associate member KZN Inland.

The Africa T20 Cup will be played from September 4 to October 4.

The matches will take place at some of SA’s smaller stadiums: Benoni, Potchefstroom, Kimberley and Bloemfontein.