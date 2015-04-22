Philander ‘fully fit and ready to go’

VERNON Philander, the man at the centre of the controversy over the selection of the SA team for the World Cup semifinal last month, arrived in good working order for his stint with Nottinghamshire, the county says.

At least, Notts were willing to take Cricket SA’s (CSA’s) word for it. "He was fully fit, and he was signed off as fully fit by the SA team management," Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell told Times Media. "We’ve got no restrictions on him."

But, between the semifinal and his first game for Notts, Philander had 18 days to recover from the hamstring injury that had cut his workload at the World Cup from a possible 80 to 28.3 overs.

Several sources have told Times Media that Philander’s selection in SA’s team for the semifinal was forced on the team on transformation grounds by the board of CSA.

CSA has denied interference but has admitted CEO Haroon Lorgat was "consulted" over the make-up of the team and that he "impressed upon (selection convener Andrew Hudson and SA coach Russell Domingo) the need to properly consider the best XI, bearing in mind the transformation guidelines (to pick at least four black players)".

The suits want the story to go away but it won’t.

Philander’s fitness has been an important part of the story, especially considering he left the field after bowling his eight overs in the semifinal. Despite that, CSA have insisted he was declared fit for the match.

On the 16th day after the semifinal, April 9, an interview with Philander was published in the Nottingham Post.

"I’ve done all the rehab to get to where I am today so, yes, I’m ready to go again," he was quoted as saying.

That suggests he may not have arrived at Trent Bridge in optimum condition.

Philander did not respond to messages asking whether he was fit to play in the World Cup semifinal.

However, he put his money where his mouth was in his first match for Notts, against Middlesex at Lord’s starting on April 12, by taking the new ball in both innings and bowling 37.5 overs. He took 1/80 and batted for 81 minutes.

Philander is currently playing in the second of the six championship matches for which he has been contracted, this time against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.

By tea on Tuesday, he had bowled 26 overs in Yorkshire’s first innings and taken 2/51.