Pietersen not good enough for England, says Australia great Stephen Waugh

LONDON — Australia great Stephen Waugh has told England to forget about an international recall for Kevin Pietersen, saying he was no longer a great player and was not worth a place in the current Test side.

SA-born batsman Pietersen has not played for England since controversially being axed last year following the team’s 5-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia.

But the 34-year-old has repeatedly insisted he wants to force his way back into the England team.

Paul Downton, who as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) MD played a key role in sending Pietersen into the international wilderness, was recently forced out of his position by new chiefs at Lord’s.

And incoming ECB chairman Colin Graves has suggested Pietersen could muscle his way back into the England set-up if he scores enough runs in the County Championship.

Last week, Pietersen, who has signed up again with Surrey rather than play in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, got tongues wagging with an innings of 170, albeit in a match against Oxford students that was not a first-class fixture.

His return to County Championship cricket for the first time since June 2013 was rather less dramatic, with Pietersen out for 19 on Sunday in Surrey’s Second Division match away to Glamorgan in Cardiff — the venue for this year’s first Ashes Test in July.

Pietersen, England’s all-time leading run-scorer in all international formats, has an impressive Test record of 8,181 runs at 47.28, with 23 hundreds, but Waugh said the team needed to look to the future.

"England have got to make a clean break and look forward to the future," he said in Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper on Monday. "Sometimes you have to have short-term pain to get the long-term gain.

"I don’t think he’s a great player right now. Setting aside all the other things, I don’t think his form warranted a spot in the England side. He may have been a great player but I wouldn’t class him as one now."

Waugh, who led a successful Australia Test side from 1999-2004, also said former England captain Pietersen’s history of off-field rows, including the fallout last year from the publication of his incendiary autobiography, had to be taken into account.

"First, he has to be one of the best six batsmen in the country, which he’s not," Waugh said. "Then is he right for the current set-up? Does he fit in how the team is moving forward? Can he work with the captain and other players? Obviously there have been some issues. That’s part of the reason he’s not there now."

• Former fast bowler Matthew Hoggard has accused England of being too "timid" and is urging his country to follow Australia coach Darren Lehmann’s lead by encouraging a more positive and aggressive approach.

Hoggard believes whoever replaces Paul Downton and who will assume a restructured role with a new title, must revamp the domestic game and instil a fresh brand of cricket.

"We’ve seen with Darren Lehmann that he tells his players to go out and entertain and to have the freedom to go out and play," former Yorkshire paceman Hoggard said.

"You don’t see any timid cricket from Australia since he’s taken over. England’s performances at the moment are very timid, very English in the way they approach their cricket.

"I think that needs to change and I think the (new) director of cricket needs to give the players the freedom and confidence to play the cricket we all know we are capable of but are just not producing at the moment."

Hoggard, England’s ninth-highest Test wicket-taker of all time with 248 victims in 67 matches, believes sweeping changes must be made to the domestic game.

"I think an English Premier League would be a fantastic idea, to get some world stars over to play Twenty20 cricket," said the 38-year-old.

AFP, Reuters