Champions League T20 fate hangs on a thread

A REVENUE stream worth more than R300m a year for South African cricket could dry up after a meeting in India on Sunday.

That is when the working committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide whether to scrap the Champions League T20 (CLT20).

Future editions of the tournament are in danger of being cancelled because of shrinking audience numbers, falling television ratings and annual losses of up to $100m incurred by broadcasters.

The franchises that fill the two berths reserved for South African sides earn R2.4m each. As shareholders in the tournament, Cricket SA (CSA) makes about R302m annually.

Each time one of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides involved in the tournament decides to hang on to a player who would otherwise turn out for his SA franchise, that franchise is compensated to the tune of R1.8m.

Cricket Australia banks the same amount as CSA while the major shareholder, the BCCI, claims about twice as much. And it is the powerful BCCI, supported by the broadcasters, that is bent on hitting the tournament for a six.

The IPL is the jewel in the BCCI’s crown and the CLT20 has come to be seen as stealing some of the former’s shine. It is played just two months after the IPL, in itself a two-month slog of matches almost daily, and involves several of the same players and teams.

In cricket terms the CLT20, a tournament that has become as unloved as it was always unreal, would not be mourned. But the possible loss of so much money is a looming disaster for a cricket economy in which franchises would struggle to stay afloat without the funding they receive from sources such as the CSA and the CLT20.

"It’s going to affect everybody — maybe not in the short term because there are still outstanding commitments to be fulfilled, but certainly in the long term," a senior franchise official, who declined to be named, said on Monday.

But he did not think the loss of the tournament, which featured South African teams that reached the final of the competition, was all negative.

"My big concern was that our own T20 tournament was becoming the most important competition because of the money it involved. That was happening to the detriment of the other competitions. Maybe, if the CLT20 is shelved, we will see the balance return to normal," said the official.

The cricket balance that is. Not the bank balance.