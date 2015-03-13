Proteas selection: start with the bowlers

IT IS crunch time now for SA, and it is disconcerting that they still do not know what their best team is.

A combination of poor form, injuries and lack of a game plan when chasing, has raised the pressure.

AB de Villiers has said he cannot win the World Cup on his own, but what would help is taking full responsibility for the process off the field. Coach Russell Domingo is lost in a sea of consultants and is not stepping up either.

With so many opinions, selection meetings must be a nightmare. But there is still hope and if SA are to win this World Cup it will come from individual brilliance only. It needs to happen in three consecutive games.

SA’s hopes rest on the shoulders of De Villiers, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir. One encouraging statistic is that if Amla gets past 20, SA win 65% of their games. Throw in some De Villiers magic and if the supporting cast is not under pressure, a big score when batting first is a given.

The problem is the chase.

The core issue is the lack of understanding that a 50-over match is a shortened version of Test cricket and not a longer version of Twenty20. With the exception of Amla, this has led to see-ball-hit-ball cricket with little respect for the art of chasing a big total: taking into consideration the state of the pitch, your strengths and the opposition’s, whether you need wickets in hand, and the value of partnerships. You have to keep emotions in check and think on your feet, and this is not happening with a good few batsmen.

On the bowling front, Steyn and Tahir are wicket takers and if they do not strike it will be a struggle, especially during the batting power play. So victory comes back to individual brilliance and thankfully SA possess some of the best in the world.

SA’s best chance would be to pick five bowlers, then the rest of the team. My five would be Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbot and Tahir. I would leave out Quinton de Kock. His poor technique of not getting behind the ball and not getting his left foot to it has been exposed by bowlers keeping the ball off his pads and asking him to come fetch it outside off stump.

In comes Rilee Rossouw to open. De Villiers will have to keep wicket as there is no other choice. So the rest of the batting line-up remains the same with Faf du Plessis at three, JP Duminy at five and David Miller at six. The issue of seven should have been resolved long ago: Philander. He has played some good Test innings under pressure but sadly his potential was never developed.

We will watch with interest and I hope I’m proved wrong. But if SA do not reach the final, this will go down as their worst World Cup campaign with their most inept leadership.

• Cullinan is a former SA batsman.