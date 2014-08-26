IPL not to blame for India, says Pietersen

LONDON — Kevin Pietersen has said it is wrong to blame the Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Indians’ poor Test form in England.

In the absence of exiled former captain Pietersen, England came from behind to beat India 3-1 in a five-Test series, skipper Alastair Cook overseeing the recovery.

That led pundits to take what IPL star Pietersen said were "lazy potshots" at the lucrative Twenty20 event, which some blame for turning the heads of young Indian players particularly.

"It is a cheap shot to blame the IPL and portray the young Indian player as being uncaring about Test cricket," Pietersen wrote in his Daily Telegraph column on Monday. "I know Virat Kohli will be hurting and I know how happy Murali Vijay was to score a century at Trent Bridge and almost get another one at Lord’s. It was a dream come true for all of them to play a Test at Lord’s.

"It hurts these guys every single time they do not score Test runs." Pietersen said it was the reluctance of Indian officials to let players appear in domestic overseas tournaments, not the IPL, that was harming the team’s Test chances, although batsman Cheteshwar Pujara recently agreed to join Derbyshire for the final few weeks of the English county season.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India has stopped its players appearing in Twenty20 competitions because it does not want to add broadcast value to tournaments that rival the IPL," Pietersen said.

"Fine. But it has to loosen its stance on players appearing in first-class domestic competitions abroad if it wants to build a successful Test team.

"Send players away to spend time in county cricket or the southern hemisphere.

"This does not apply just to batsmen. Indian bowlers need to learn the lengths they have to bowl in Australia, South Africa or England. The opportunities are there for every player. We would welcome them in England. They just need to be encouraged to look beyond their home country."

Meanwhile, Pietersen questioned England’s approach to the one-day game in the lead-up to a home series with India, the reigning world champions, saying there was "much work to be done if England are to be serious contenders to win the World Cup in Australia next year".

"England’s strategy of picking orthodox, Test-style batsmen at the top of the order and relying on power hitters lower down to build a score is not working," he said.

"England are still playing one-day cricket with Test selection in mind and are not choosing players who produce the brand of cricket that is going to win a World Cup," he said.

AFP