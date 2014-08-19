Amla and De Kock, the new invincible odd couple

SHANE Warne and Adam Gilchrist. Jonty Rhodes and Kepler Wessels. Muttiah Muralitharan and everyone who bowled with him. Cricket is not short on players who seem connected only by contrast but find a way to win together.

Warne and Gilchrist hardly shared a word off the field, not least because Gilchrist breakfasted at about the same time Warne went to bed. Rhodes was a Duracell bunny. Wessels was the epitome of stoicism. Anyone who tried to bowl like Muralitharan would have dislocated a shoulder.

Now the names of Hashim Amla — thoughtful, efficient and polished — and Quinton de Kock — instinctive, emphatic and unfiltered — must be added to that list.

Not quite 17 months after De Kock first walked out with Amla to open the innings, they are among South Africa’s most successful partnerships for the first wicket.

Barring injury or a moment of selectorial madness, the sacred and the profane will kickstart South Africa’s innings in the second match of the one-day international series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo today.

After only 14 innings, they have 876 runs in their joint account.

Entertaining to bat with

Only six South Africa opening pairs have done better than that, all of them with the help of significantly more trips to the crease.

Top of the pile are Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith, who batted 74 times together for their grand total of 3,007 runs.

Amla and De Kock are sandwiched between AB de Villiers and Smith, who between them scored 1,168 runs in 25 innings, and Boeta Dippenaar and Smith, who shared 698 runs in their 22 stands.

The way Amla and De Kock brushed aside the Zimbabwe bowlers’ challenge in the first match of the series in Bulawayo on Sunday, when they shared 109 runs of South Africa’s total of 309/3, a leap up that ladder in the remaining two games seems more probable than possible.

“There’s a bit of chemistry between myself and Quinny; we get on quite well,” Amla said after his undefeated 122 put South Africa on the path to victory by 93 runs on Sunday.

“He is quite an entertaining guy to bat with. He is extremely attacking but also quite smart in the way he plays his game. It’s not just reckless shots, it’s quite calculated strokemaking,” Amla said.

‘He doesn’t listen to me’

After 20 one-day international innings, De Kock owns five centuries. He scored 63 on Sunday, marking the first time he has passed 50 without going on to 100.

He scored the first of his tons against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi last November — less than four months after returning from Sri Lanka having scraped together 63 runs in three innings.

“We all knew he was an exceptionally talented player from the domestic scene.

“Ever since he has come into the team, he has shown a willingness to improve,” Amla said.

Does Amla have to reel De Kock in sometimes?

“He doesn’t listen to me.”

If the Zimbabweans are as lacklustre today as they were on Sunday, Amla and De Kock could put a winning total on the board on their own. However, De Villiers refused to nod in that silly direction.

“As long as I am captain I want to win as many games as possible for the team,” De Villiers said.

“If we do win the next one, we would like to experiment a little bit in that last game. But we will play our best XI in the next game.”