Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by seven wickets in first Test

GALLE — Retiring Mahela Jayawardene took on the unusual role of opening batsman to hand Sri Lanka a thrilling seven-wicket victory on the final day of the first Test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.

The Sri Lankan hosts — needing 99 to win in a minimum of 21 overs — beat fading light and approaching rain to cruise home in the 17th over in front of some 5,000 jubilant home fans.

Jayawardene, who is due to retire from Test cricket after the two-match series, scored 26 before Kumar Sangakkara (21) and skipper Angelo Mathews (25 not out) chipped in lower down the order.

Mathews and Kithuruwan Vithanage smashed 17 runs in the 16th over bowled by Junaid Khan and they then scored the winning run in the next over just before rain hit Galle.

The win was set up by left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who claimed 6/48 that bundled Pakistan out for 180 in their second innings in the post-tea session.

"It was one of the best games I have been part of," said Mathews. "I was praying for a bit of sunshine and the rain staying away for some more time, but we managed to get through in the end."

AFP