Zimbabwe not running scared of Proteas

IN TERMS of their status in the Test arena there is scarcely a bigger mismatch in world cricket, but South Africa do not intend to treat Zimbabwe lightly in their one-off Test at the Harare Sports Club starting on Saturday.

The Proteas regained top spot in the International Cricket Council Test rankings with a first series win in Sri Lanka in 21 years in July, and Zimbabwe are coming off a disappointing home drawn one-day international series against Afghanistan.

There looks to be only one potential winner, but new South Africa captain Hashim Amla, so impressive in his debut series in Sri Lanka having taken over the reins from Graeme Smith, said the Proteas would play as hard as if it were Australia in front of them.

"For us, it will be business as usual. Test cricket and international cricket, you can never let your guard down. It’s important to keep the winning ways and that’s what we intend doing," Amla said.

"We are going to try to play the game as intensely as we play every Test match. Test cricket is not something that you take for granted whether you’re ranked at the top or the bottom.

"On any given day someone can perform, so we are not going to be taking it lightly." That suggests there will be little tinkering with the team that won in Sri Lanka, injuries aside, and having retained the same squad that did duty on the subcontinent, South Africa are unlikely to take their big guns on tour for a rest.

Better performance

The likes of opener Alviro Petersen and leg-spinner Imran Tahir will seek to secure much-needed runs and wickets respectively as questions have been raised about their positions in the side after poor showings.

The last occasion these teams met was nine years ago, on South African soil, when the Proteas won both games by an innings.

A teenage Brendan Taylor, now captain of the side, played for Zimbabwe then and he has promised a better showing.

"We will perform better than we did in Centurion a decade ago. We will definitely give a good account of ourselves," he said.

Zimbabwe’s previous Test victory was at home against inconsistent Pakistan in September last year when, with the series lost, they won by 24 runs. That is their only win against a side other than Bangladesh in 13 years since beating India in 2001.

Zimbabwe, ranked ninth of the 10 Test-playing nations, have never won a Test against a side from outside the subcontinent and their seven previous meetings with South Africa have resulted in six defeats and a draw.

Reuters