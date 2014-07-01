Srinivasan employed ruthlessness and charm to take over cricket

BRINKMANSHIP, threats and even extortion are not uncommon in the administration of sport — and the bigger the sport, the greater the revenue and the foul stench of corrupt manipulation.

International cricket now rests in the hands of one of the flakiest men to have become involved in its administration, and there have been a few. The hands, no doubt, are being rubbed together because Narayanaswami Srinivasan’s personally orchestrated take-over of the game is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — of which he is president.

So how did he do it? How was he allowed to get away with it? There are, after all, many wise, judicious and respected administrators on the boards of the other nine Test-playing nations. Well, some anyway.

It all started over two years ago when Srinivasan objected to virtually every motion tabled in the International Cricket Council (ICC) boardroom. Everything from the Future Tours Programme, mandatory drug-testing for players, an updated code of ethics, Twenty20 cricket at the Olympics, player associations, the Umpire Decision Review System and standardised security measures for bilateral tours — he objected to everything.

Once he had everybody’s attention, he needed to prove that his threats were not empty. Several countries were made to grovel and beg for their life-supporting Indian tour, but a couple of matches were moved here and there — just to remind everyone who was in charge.

Then, last year, the opportunity arose to decimate SA and send the most powerful message yet that India — and India alone — was in charge. The tour was duly slashed and the major nations recoiled in terror. Only massive cost-cutting and restructuring by Cricket SA (CSA), and the collapse of the rand against the dollar, allowed the game to survive here in anything like the way we have come to know it.

At the same time Srinivasan convinced the next two most powerful nations to join him. England’s Giles Clarke was easy — a greater slice of the redesigned income pie. Australia’s Wally Edwards, though also enticed by the cash, is more of a pragmatist. He was convinced that the world game would collapse in ruins should India withdraw from ICC events.

It was then simply a matter of waiting for the small fish to lose their nerve and dive into the net. Each was told they would be killed off by the non-participation of India, either in World Cups or bilateral tours.

The man who shared the threat-making was Srinivasan’s henchman, BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel. So proud is he of its achievements, he addressed no lesser body than the Sports Journalists Federation of India last month: "We told them that if India is not getting its proper due and importance then India might be forced to form a second ICC of its own."

When Srinivasan (who is still suspended as BCCI president pending the outcome of a match-fixing and corruption investigation) finally accepted the inaugural position as ICC chairman last week, he said: "We (BCCI) may not always agree (with other ICC members); it is not possible to always agree with each other on all aspects. But that doesn’t mean that one walks away. The ICC is like a large family, so we always felt we had a right to express our view, and that doesn’t mean at any time that we would have even dreamt of walking away from the ICC."

Ruthless, manipulative, utterly without remorse, tactically charming, driven by wealth and its creation — all psychopathic characteristics.

Last week, at the ICC annual general meeting, SA was the only full member nation to be given a single seat on one of the many subcommittees reporting to the executive committee comprising Srinivasan, Clarke and Edwards (with West Indies and Pakistan invited along for a two-year term).

Concern has been expressed that CSA has been "snubbed". Some described this "dishonour" as a slap in the face. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is a reason to celebrate.