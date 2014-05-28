Selectors in a spin over Harmer or Piedt

SIMON Harmer is a rattlesnake trapped in an off-spinner’s body. Dane Piedt is as consistent as a banker’s pinstripes.

Only one is likely to feature when South Africa’s Test squad for the tour to Sri Lanka in July is announced next week. Who will it be?

That will depend on what South Africa’s new Test captain, whose name will also be revealed next week, and coach Russell Domingo need the new man to do.

Should a holding bowler be required, the lesser-turning Piedt — also an off-spinner, but armed with a doosra — could crack the nod. But Harmer would be a better option if South Africa want aggression.

Then again, Harmer spent much of last season’s first-class competition containing batsmen who had found a way past the Warriors’ limited pace attack.

Of the Eastern Cape quicks, only Basheer Walters, Andrew Birch and Rusty Theron reached double figures in the wickets column. Combined, they took 72.

For the Cobras, Dane Paterson, Rory Kleinveldt, Beuran Hendricks, Justin Kemp and Travis Muller each claimed more than 10 wickets. Their total was 111.

The proof was in the standings. The Warriors won two of 10 games and finished second from bottom. The Cobras won six, and the title.

Despite that, Harmer bristled at being labelled conservative by those perhaps having trouble seeing past Table Mountain.

"If anything, my economy rate (3.10 in 2013-14 and a career mark of 3.21) shows I’m more of an attacking bowler," Harmer said on Tuesday. "I’ve been accused of being too attacking. I find it strange that someone who turns the ball is called defensive."

Neither Harmer nor Piedt has yet played a first-class match in subcontinental conditions, but in two four-day games for South Africa’s academy in Bangladesh in April 2011 Piedt bowled 56.2 overs and took 3/196. Harmer’s subcontinental experience amounts to stints at bowling camps in Bangalore in August 2012 and Colombo a year later.

"The climate was more challenging than the conditions," he said. "There was a lot of rain and 40-degree heat — it would be very hot one minute and chucking it down the next."

But he was confident that, given a chance, he would not rain on South Africa’s parade: "The difference between good players and great players is the ability to adjust to different conditions."

Clive Eksteen, who played the first of his seven Tests in Moratuwa in August 1993 — South Africa’s inaugural Test against Sri Lanka — plumped for Piedt: "I think he has more variation than Simon.

"But they both deserve to go," Eksteen said.