Lorgat behaviour ‘not bribery’

HAROON Lorgat, CE of Cricket South Africa has admitted to offering journalists incentives not to publish certain stories, and says he will continue to do so. But an investigation has decided that he is not guilty of trying to bribe reporters.

Lorgat has been cleared of wrongdoing by an independent probe commissioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) into his possible involvement in the issuing of a statement by David Becker, who served as ICC head of legal affairs while Lorgat was CE of the ICC and went on to act as a legal adviser to Cricket South Africa.

Becker claimed that the ICC was being led into questionable governance practices by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

At the time of the release of Becker’s statement, on October 6 last year, Cricket South Africa was at a delicate stage of negotiations for India’s tour of South Africa this season.

The investigation’s report, a portion of which was released on Thursday by the ICC, lists one of the allegations against Lorgat as attempts to "persuade a number of different journalists on separate occasions to delay and/or withdraw the story — David Becker’s media statement — by offering to do something for them in return, allegedly bribing and eventually threatening the journalists".

The finding was that "while Mr Lorgat admitted in his statement that he offered (name redacted) a future interview in exchange for his agreement not to publish the media statement, there was nothing objectionable about Mr Lorgat’s conduct in this regard. The offer cannot be characterised as a bribe.

"I could not determine with certainty whether or not (name redacted) allegation was true based upon the evidence provided. Therefore, I make no definite finding of fact regarding the allegation by (name redacted).

"I did however determine that this did not merit further investigation. Even if (name redacted) allegations were true, this statement would not rise to the level of an attempted bribe and would not merit formal sanction against Mr Lorgat."

At a media conference on Thursday, Lorgat was asked if he had made the admission. He confirmed he had and said: "And I would do it again."

Asked if he did not think that was questionable conduct, Lorgat said: "I have done it in the past; I have done it with you. You appreciated that in the past."

When he was asked if he had a record of the past instance, Lorgat said: "I do." He did not offer details of his previous attempt to persuade the reporter not to publish a story.

The investigation found no evidence that Lorgat had knowledge of Becker’s statement before its release, knew its contents, nor that he was involved in its preparation.

"I knew what I had done and what I had not done," Lorgat said. "I was not going to fail cricket in South Africa and I was not going to fail myself."

Reporters who wrote on Lorgat’s attempts to keep stories out of the press have been victimised by Cricket South Africa. They remain accredited to cover matches but do not get releases or advisories and are ignored when they ask Cricket South Africa for comment outside press conferences.

Asked why the affected journalists’ "special privileges" — as Cricket South Africa called them — had been revoked and when they would be restored, Lorgat said: "That’s a matter I will deal with at another time when those journalists decide to do what is right and come up and explain their behaviour."

The BCCI is known to be unhappy with Cricket South Africa’s appointment of Lorgat as CE because of a long-standing bad relationship between him and the BCCI president Narayanaswami Srinivasan.

India shortened their tour from 12 to five matches, which cost Cricket South Africa R319m in lost revenue.