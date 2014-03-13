Cape Cobras prepare to strike for their second trophy

MORE of the same is what Cape Cobras captain Justin Ontong is asking from his team-mates as the Sunfoil Series four-day competition winds down.

The Cape side look to be on their way to adding a second trophy to the Momentum One Day Cup they shared with the Titans earlier in the season. Ontong’s side has a 16-point lead on the table, and with three matches left in the competition, they are firm favourites to win.

They play the first of the remaining three matches on Thursday as the third-last weekend of domestic cricket action gets under way. The Cobras will be involved in a top-of-the-table clash with the Knights at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval, where the Knights will be hoping to use home-ground advantage to narrow the lead and stake their claim as title contenders.

"We expect a tough game," Ontong said on Wednesday.

"We are in a good position being more than 15 points ahead, which means we have to maintain that lead and do well. We know they will come out aggressively. The biggest thing for us is not to be complacent. There are three matches to go and we need to be on top of our game."

The Cobras have won four of seven matches, with only one defeat smudging their good record this season.

They have been impressive with both bat and ball.

The top three runs scorers are from the side coached by Paul Adams. Stiaan van Zyl leads with 742 runs, including two centuries and four fifties; Andrew Puttick follows with 626 runs, collecting 602 runs — three centuries (including a knock of 241) and one 50; and Ontong (one century and four fifties) also leads from the front with the bat.

"Everyone has contributed. It has really been a great team performance. What more can I ask for except for more of the same?" Ontong asked.

Spinner Dane Piedt has been the standout bowler in the competition.

He leads the wicket-taking standings after collecting 28 wickets so far.

He has been assisted by Beuran Hendricks who has taken 22 wickets, and the experienced Rory Kleinveldt, who took an impressive 7/34 last week.

"The senior players have really stood up, and that has filtered down to the youngsters. Look at a young guy like Piedt and the way senior guys like Puttick and Van Zyl have consistently performed. The guys have really put their hands up, taken responsibility and had big performances. It’s been fantastic," said Ontong.

The Knights have been dealt a blow by injury. Proteas Ryan McLaren and Dean Elgar will not be available for the side this weekend. McLaren is nursing a shoulder injury and Elgar sustained an Achilles tendon injury while on national duty.

If history is anything to go by, head-to-head, the Knights have the slightest edge over the Cobras. In 17 meetings the Knights have won six and the Cobras five with six matches ending in draws.

Elsewhere, the Lions will be at home at the Wanderers taking on the Warriors. The Johannesburg side’s batting lineup has been bolstered with the return of Alviro Petersen from doing duty with the national team.

The Warriors, on the other hand, will have to do without captain and wicketkeeper Davy Jacobs, who is sidelined with a toe injury.

In Benoni, the struggling bottom-placed Titans will be chasing their second win of the season when they go up against the third-placed Dolphins at Willowmoore Park.

All matches start at 10am on Thursday.