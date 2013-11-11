SA want to rub it in with final Pakistan win

ALTHOUGH nothing rides on the last match of the one-day series between Pakistan and South Africa in Sharjah today, the Proteas would add a footnote to their history if they did not allow Pakistan to narrow their winning margin to one game.

South Africa have won all seven one-day series they have played against Pakistan, but before this rubber only in their inaugural clash in 2002-03 — when Shaun Pollock’s team were victorious in three of the first four matches — have the South Africans not been under pressure going into the last game.

This time, the pressure was piled on from the start and was gradually dissipated by the increasingly better quality of cricket played by South Africa.

They had no business winning the first match by a single run and were properly thumped in the second, but they were clearly the superior team in the third and fourth games.

Today’s result will do nothing to change the truth that South Africa deserve to add this trophy to their cabinet, but another win would polish it to a handsome shine.

Less than four months ago, Sri Lanka thrashed them 4-1 in the same format in a series played in conditions similar to those in the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa can thus be satisfied that they have redeemed their performance in Sri Lanka, but they are their own best example of how quickly things can change — for better or worse.

They saved their best performance of this contest for their series-clinching win on Friday, when Quinton de Kock’s batting, Dale Steyn’s bowling and AB de Villiers’ captaincy were the key factors.

De Villiers measured De Kock’s progress by comparing his 112 to the 55 runs the opener scored in three innings in Sri Lanka. "The way he has come back after a disappointing series in Sri Lanka tells a story about his character and his talent," De Villiers said. "I don’t know if he even knows how maturely he played."

Steyn has featured in only 18 of the 35 one-day matches South Africa have played since the beginning of last year. But he said he was keen to help South Africa extend their domination of Test cricket to the shorter formats.

"If there’s somebody better than me and they take my place, I’m happy to step aside — I want this team to do well," he said.

Steyn might not have enjoyed his success on Friday — and South Africa might not have won — had De Villiers not had the foresight to set a canny field and unleash his spearhead in the 47th over, in which Steyn took three wickets to effectively end Pakistan’s challenge. "When there’s not a lot of swing and the batsmen are seeing Dale off, it’s no use bowling him for too many overs up front — we want to use him when we can make inroads," De Villiers said.