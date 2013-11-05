Sponsors shrug off lost revenue for Indian tour

SPONSORS are fleeing the game, opting not to renew their contracts, money is pouring out of the national coffers and cricket is in a crisis. Hang on. That was two years ago.

Is cricket in crisis? Is Cricket South Africa (CSA) the sickly child of the international marketplace?

Are the other superpowers of the game taking advantage of South Africa’s weakness? That was two years ago.

Is domestic cricket in the throes of confusion, operating without a sense of purpose and without meaningful backers? Is it approaching the conclusion of a successful one-day tournament which has been professionally run, popular with players and well attended by the public?

Has CSA taken its bullying by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lying down, or has it been working hard behind the scenes to place itself in as strong a position as possible to recover from the devastating blow that the BCCI has dealt it?

The sponsors are the people to ask. So I spoke to two of them and was devastated when they said they didn’t want to be quoted — by name. What? Maybe things are as bad as they were two years ago? But would they talk?

"We had an excellent sponsors’ forum a month ago and the general mood was very positive about the future. The Indian tour has been disappointing for everyone involved, but life goes on and the discussions were about a bright, long-term future," said — let’s call him Albert.

"Our feeling was that we were part of a family and families are happier and more settled when they stick together," said — let’s call him Johannes. "We are not trying to score points off each other, we are not competing. I am happy to talk to you but we should be trying to talk with one voice."

OK, Albert and Johannes, let’s be honest. You signed a contract with CSA which guaranteed you X number of days of exposure and value for your hard-spent rand. Now you’re not getting it. How can you be happy?

"That’s true, but the value we got last year exceeded our expectations and CSA have promised to do everything in their power to make up those lost hours and days, if not this season then next. Far from being nervous about the future, we are looking for further opportunities with CSA, and we have already expanded our portfolio, Albert said.

"What about the CE, Haroon Lorgat," I asked Johannes.

"Any concerns he is at the centre of an apparent breakdown in relations with the most powerful ‘stakeholder’ in the global game?"

He said: "We have asked questions, naturally, it would be irresponsible not to. And all our questions have been answered. Two years ago we had a problem with a man who apparently lacked integrity, now we have a ‘problem’ with a man who seems to have too much of it. That is a better problem to have, we think. Nobody can tell us what he is supposed to have done wrong. There is a lot of rumour-making happening, which we don’t want to be involved with."

CSA commercial manager Marc Jury admitted that the loss of television revenue (about R150m) from the curtailed Indian tour would "hurt very much indeed. Nobody can pretend otherwise. But we have been stabilising and strengthening our relationships with all our existing sponsors and there is a determination to overcome this problem."

It would be naive and foolish to pretend that CSA could ever stand on its own two, independent feet in the future without the revenue which the Indian team provides. No other country on earth can do that — not even England and Australia, despite staging Ashes series every two months.