Domingo confident Proteas can take heat

SHARJAH — Clearly, Russell Domingo did not forget the sunblock.

It shone from his face like wet white paint as he stepped off the team bus in Sharjah on Sunday to preside over South Africa’s first training session of their tour to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play Pakistan.

It was 1.45pm and 37°C. Dust the colour of milky tea hung in the hard-boiled air.

The desert was everywhere.

"When you arrive it’s always stifling, but once you’ve been here four or five days you get used to it," Domingo said. No one believed him — even Domingo himself. Later, in conversation, he referred to the "tough and extreme conditions".

South Africa, who played Pakistan in the inaugural Test matches in the UAE in 2010, will reacquaint themselves with the challenges of performing to optimum levels in this environment with a 13-players-a-side, three-day tour match against Pakistan A in Sharjah from Tuesday.

"One warm-up game is not ideal on a long tour but it’s better than nothing," Domingo said.

The first of two Tests starts in Abu Dhabi next Monday. That series will be followed by five one-day internationals and two T20s.

In South Africa in February, Graeme Smith’s Test team trounced Pakistan 3-0. Two of those matches were over in four days and the other was done in three.

Pakistan won the only T20 that survived the weather and, although they took the one-day series to a deciding fifth match — which they lost — the memory of the tour was of a South Africa team playing ruthless Test cricket of high quality.

Now, seven-and-a-half months on, South Africa need to hit the ground running at top speed. They came under starter’s orders to do so on Saturday, when together, they decamped to a bar, rediscovered by Allan Donald’s local knowledge gathered on previous tours — to watch the Springboks play the All Blacks.

"We’ve touched base and had a chat," Domingo said. In his squad were "a mature bunch of cricketers" and finding the drive to ease into top gear fast "is not a major factor".

After the tour match, three more players will join the squad of 12 Pakistan have announced for the Test series but the name of Mohammad Hafeez, the off-spinning opening batsman will not be among them.

In four innings in Zimbabwe last month Hafeez could score only 59 runs and his highest score in six Test innings in South Africa last season was 18.

"He’s certainly been a quality batsman and bowler for them and we’re pleased he’s not playing," Domingo said.

Jacques Kallis, whose last imperious wielding of a bat was in an Indian Premier League match on May 19, was good to go.

"He’s fresh and very excited," Domingo said. "It’s the longest break he’s had in his career."