All-rounder Duminy could be trump card

JP DUMINY’s off-spin could be the factor that balances the SA XI in their Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month.

A line-up loaded with seven batsmen has been an important factor in South Africa’s rise to the top of the Test rankings.

They first employed the tactic in England last year, when Mark Boucher’s career was ended by injury in a tour match before the start of the Test series.

AB de Villiers took the gloves, creating a vacancy that has been filled by a seventh specialist batsman ever since.

The move, questioned because it denied Thami Tsolekile a chance to add to his four Test caps, has undoubtedly worked.

Since the start of the England series, South Africa have won eight of the 11 Tests they have played and drawn the other three.

In four of their 11 first innings they have amassed in excess of 400 and only twice have they been all out for less than 300.

But none of those matches were played in the conditions South Africa have to contend with in the UAE.

Two spinners is the orthodox approach in those conditions and the Proteas would do well to stick to that policy on the turning pitches they are likely to encounter.

However, if both of the specialist slow bowlers in their squad, Imran Tahir and Robin Peterson, are included in the XI, they would have a dilemma; there would be no room for either a seventh batsman or a third fast bowler.

None of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel is expendable and Rory Kleinveldt is adept at building pressure.

But, shortening the batting order to play all of them would seem too high a price to pay.

"It’s a hell of a luxury having seven front-line batsmen and it’s worked very well for South Africa," said former selection convener Mike Procter, "and in that hot weather the longer the opposition spends in the field, the better".

Enter Duminy and his burgeoning bowling talent, which Procter feels is "good enough" to take the step up that a heavier load with the ball would entail.

Duminy has not bowled more than 24 overs in any of his 17 Tests, but with quality wickets like those of Matt Prior, Andrew Strauss, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey and Virender Sehwag already in his pocket, he is clearly no mug.

In fact, Paul Adams, Duminy’s coach at the Cobras, considers him a "fully fledged all-rounder".

"JP has always spun the ball and now he’s learned to bowl with better control," Adams said.

"He’s much more than an over-before-tea bowler, and he has worked hard on his bowling during the winter."

With Duminy in the mix, South Africa’s magnificent seven batsmen would remain intact as a unit, and their bristling seam attack would be similarly undisturbed.