Proteas sponsor frets over shortened India tour

HARARE — Cricket South Africa’s (CSA’s) longest-standing sponsor on Tuesday conceded that it was concerned about India’s plans to truncate their tour to South Africa next season, and said that fewer matches would mean less bang for their buck.

But SABMiller, whose Castle Lager brand has been synonymous with cricket in South Africa for more than two decades, would be heartened to hear that CSA has been trying to make contact with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to try to resolve what would be a devastating development from every South African angle.

Not that CSA has yet said anything on the issue to the public, whom it expects to shell out money for tickets to matches that could yet be cancelled.

Instead, it issued a release on Tuesday about its "inaugural two-day sponsors’ forum with ... commercial partners near Hermanus this week". Graeme Smith was quoted as saying: "It’s important for our sponsors to ... gain an insight into how the Proteas team culture was developed."

But not everyone has been soothed into a state of executive nirvana, presumably by walks on the beach and whale watching.

"Yes, we are concerned about this tour being shortened," Castle Lager GM Alastair Hewitt said on Tuesday.

"India is one of the powerhouses of cricket worldwide and we would ideally like to see a competitive series on South African soil for our consumers in South Africa and around the world between these two formidable cricketing nations.

"A shortened tour will impact our marketing programmes, particularly our television exposure and association with our team."

Hewitt said his company was "in discussions with CSA around the implications of a shortened tour" and that it remained "confident in the leadership of CSA and hope to find a resolution soon".

The BCCI has arranged a tour by West Indies that will end on November 27, and another to New Zealand that schedules the first fixture for January 19.

That means the Indians will not arrive in South Africa until at least December 1, which puts in jeopardy both the Twenty20s and the first two of seven one-day internationals that CSA said in July would be played on November 21, 24, 27 and 30 respectively. January 19, meanwhile, is currently scheduled as the fifth day of the third Test at the Wanderers.

Measured from the first fixture to the last, the tour itinerary released by CSA had India playing cricket in the country for 60 days. Under the Indians’ plan, they could be in South Africa for just 43 days.

The revision of the tour dates has not been explained by the BCCI, although a reason could be found in their angry reaction to CSA’s decision to release the itinerary unilaterally.

India also tried to stop CSA from appointing Haroon Lorgat as CE because of the abrasive relationship with him when he was the International Cricket Council’s CE.

Now attempts are being made to resolve the impasse, and headway seems to be made.

CSA officials are frantically trying to contact BCCI members — the communication channels are being opened," an Indian insider said on Tuesday.