Daredevils make Kirsten duck for Delhi

Mr Kirsten says the IPL is short enough to not compromise his commitment to his wife, Deborah, and their three children.

The former opening batsman took South Africa to the No 1 ranking in Test cricket last year, but on May 10 he opted not to renew his contract "because I feel I can no longer cope with the lengthy periods of separation from my family that this job demands". Last year, he said, he had spent "250 days away from Cape Town, my home".

Cricket SA took him at his word. "Gary has a young family and it is understandable that he wishes to spend more time at home," Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani said at the time.

Mr Kirsten, whose children are all under the age of 10, had agreed with Cricket SA that during his two years as the national coach he would not spend more than three weeks away from his family.

This year’s IPL lasted for seven weeks. Delhi played 17 games at 10 grounds across India and their longest stretch at home was in matches on April 18, 21 and 23.

The Daredevils had four days between games once, three days twice, two days 10 times, and a day three times. Most of the days on which they were not in action were devoted to training and travel.

But it seems Mr Kirsten is willing to put up with all that. "The IPL at this stage of my career is a perfect thing to have happened considering the commitments I have towards my family," he said in India on Tuesday. "They are my priority and devoting three months a year (to the Daredevils) is fine for me."

Kirsten’s previous employers found no fault. "The IPL is played over a period of limited duration — and besides the money is good," said Cricket SA lead independent director Norman Arendse.

Just how good the money is, is unknown. Delhi has four seven-figure players — Irfan Pathan ($ 1.9m), Virender Sehwag ($1.8m), Mahela Jayawardene ($1.4m) and Kevin Pietersen ($1m) — and only top dollar would have prised Mr Kirsten from Cape Town.