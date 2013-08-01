One-day series leaves Proteas licking their wounds

South Africa’s one-day series in Sri Lanka ended the way it began on Wednesday, with a steady spiral to defeat. A welter of unflattering milestones were reached into the bargain.

This time the visitors went down by 128 runs at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo to seal Sri Lanka’s 4-1 win in a series they clinched in the previous match in Kandy on Sunday.

With Sri Lanka having won the first match by 180 runs, Wednesday’s result made them the only team to inflict two 100-run hidings on South Africa in a single series, and not since South Africa’s tour to England in 2008 have they lost four games in a one-day series.

The Lankans made South Africa’s attack look more ordinary than ever by piling up a total of 307/4. Then they bowled them out for 179 in 43.5 overs.

Kumar Sangakkara made South Africa pay for their lacklustre bowling in his unbeaten innings of 75 in which he became the world’s leading one-day international run scorer in 2013 and the highest run scorer for Sri Lanka in any bilateral one-day series. And to think Sangakkara was not even Sri Lanka’s most successful batsman on the day.

That accolade belonged to Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was dismissed one run short of what would have been a deserved century.

Lahiru Thirimanne weighed in with another half-century, a patient 68 that should have taught the South Africans plenty about how to approach batting in the prevailing conditions. Thirimanne and Dilshan, who proved he is also able to graft for his runs when he feels like it, sapped what little resolve the Proteas had left with their partnership of 163.

Morne Morkel will doubtless remember Wednesday, but for the wrong reasons. His return of 1/78 is the worst of his career, and the 22 wides he sent down in the five matches are the most by an South Africa bowler in a series between two countries. Ryan McLaren was the only member of South Africa’s attack who kept the damage under five runs an over.

But anything South Africa’s bowlers could do on Wednesday their batsmen could match, and the poorly disciplined stroke play that cost them the series was rampant. AB de Villiers’ 51 was a decent effort and Quinton de Kock looked set for bigger things than his 27. However, both played a hand in their own demise, as did most of the South Africans.

Meanwhile, much of McLaren’s 29 was scored after the game had effectively been won and lost.

South Africa again struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners, with Sachithra Senanayake and Ajantha Mendis claiming five wickets between them. For just the seventh time in a series of at least five games in South Africa’s history, no batsman has scored a century. The last time that happened was against Australia in 2009.

Ominously, South Africa will have to pick themselves up before the Twenty20 series starts in Colombo on Friday.