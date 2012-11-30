Proteas in trouble in final Test at Waca

PERTH — South Africa were dismissed for 225 in their first innings after winning the toss on the opening day of the third and final Test against Australia at the Waca Ground on Friday.

In a match that will decide the top-ranked nation in Test cricket, the Proteas were in deep trouble at 75/6 before the tail wagged to help add respectability to their score.

It was Faf du Plessis, hero of the second Test in Adelaide, who again led the fightback, making an unbeaten 78, for a total of 266 runs in his first two Tests with just one dismissal.

He received support from Robin Peterson (31) and Vernon Philander (30) after Australia’s revamped pace attack rocked the Proteas’ top order.

Spinner Nathan Lyon took 3/41 off 12 overs, but it was the Australian fast-bowling quartet of Mitchell Johnson (2/54), Mitchell Starc (2/55), Shane Watson (1/22) and John Hastings (1/51) that did the damage.

None of the pace foursome played in the drawn second Test in Adelaide.

Australia were forced to completely revamp their pace attack for the match, with their three pacemen from the second Test — Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus and James Pattinson — all ruled out.

Left-armer Johnson was recalled for his first Test in 12 months, Starc was promoted after being 12th man for the first two matches in the series, and Hastings was handed his Test debut.

Starc removed opener Alviro Petersen (30) when he bowled the right-hander with a full delivery and then found a way through the defence of Kallis (2), who overcame a hamstring injury to take his place in the match, with a similar ball.

Already struggling at 63/3 at lunch, the Proteas crumbled after the resumption, with Hashim Amla (11), AB de Villiers (4) and debutant Dean Elgar (0) falling in quick succession.

Amla was run out by a brilliant direct hit from David Warner in covers, De Villiers became Hastings’s first Test scalp when caught at first slip by Clarke, and Elgar gave Johnson a well-deserved first wicket when he was caught behind.

Just before tea, spinner Nathan Lyon (1-13) had Peterson caught behind for 31 to end a 57-run partnership with Du Plessis.

