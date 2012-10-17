Disciplinary hearing finds absent Majola guilty

GERALD Majola, the suspended CEO of Cricket SA, was on Wednesday found guilty in absentia by a disciplinary hearing.

Cricket SA lawyer Nicholas Preston was quoted by Eyewitness News as saying: "He did not appear. We will proceed with all evidence on sanctions and we will have an outcome on Friday."

Mr Majola is denying allegations of misconduct over bonuses that he received.

The Nicholson inquiry, instituted after Sports and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula called for an independent probe, found that R4.7m in bonuses had been paid to Cricket SA staff without clearance from the board or the remuneration committee.

It also recommended that Mr Majola be suspended and given time to prepare his defence before a disciplinary hearing.

Last week, Mr Majola withdrew from the disciplinary hearing and took his case to the Labour Court instead, claiming that the process that brought about the hearing was not legal.

His lawyer, Pumezo David, said at the time: "We feel there are fundamental points that are unfair to Mr Majola, in that the establishment of the Nicholson inquiry by the minister of sport was unlawful and it’s only because of that inquiry that Cricket SA instituted disciplinary proceedings."

He added: "The minister exceeded his powers according to the Sports and Recreation Act. Section 13 (5) does not give him those powers, it’s limited to him referring a matter to mediation or issuing a directive. The hearing … emanates from an unlawful act and therefore cannot be fair or legal."

However, Mr Preston responded to those claims by saying Mr Majola was merely trying another ruse to cover up the truth.

"He said he wanted a forum to clear his name and now he’s decided to withdraw from it. This process started close on two years ago and he has participated up till now," the Cricket SA lawyer said. "They’ve sat on this decision for a while and they’re only crying foul now when things are going against him."

Mr Majola had initially been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Cricket SA board, following internal investigations, but various stakeholders, including sponsors, were not satisfied until Mr Mbalula instigated an independent probe.

