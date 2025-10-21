MARK ETHERIDGE: Benoni bullet Martin van Wyk strikes gold in France
After decades on and off the bike, SA rider fulfils 23-year dream with world title in Roubaix
21 October 2025 - 05:00
A 23-year-old pipe dream became reality this month when SA’s 55-year-old Martin van Wyk smoked his way to gold in the UCI Masters World Track Cycling Championships in Roubaix, France.
The Benoni bullet, who started cycling at 14, won the 55-59 age group points race. He started learning his craft on the unforgiving surface of Hector Norris Park and the local Joburg roads while still in school, racing against seasoned pros such as Gary Beneke, Robbie McIntosh and Johnny Koen, to mention just a few, every Sunday...
