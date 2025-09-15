India's Suryakumar Yadav talks to Shivam Dube during the Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/RAGHED WAKED
Dubai — Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment at India’s decision not to shake hands with his team after Sunday’s Asia Cup match, which prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to seek match referee Andy Pycroft's immediate removal.
India won the Group A encounter by seven wickets in the first cricket match between the sides since a four-day military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.
While the match overseen by Zimbabwean Pycroft passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.
“We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that,” Hesson told reporters.
“We sort of went over there to shake hands and they’d already gone into the changing room. Reuters
Foden excels as Manchester City trounce United
Manchester — Erling Haaland capped a remarkable week with two goals in Manchester City’s 3-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday but the sight of Phil Foden opening the scoring was perhaps the most significant aspect of the derby win.
The England forward was voted PFA Player of the Season in 2023-24 when he scored 27 times in all competitions for City, including a double on the final day of the season against West Ham United to clinch a fourth successive title.
But Foden’s form vanished last season and the goals dried up and before Sunday his last Premier League goal was in January.
His struggles were one factor in City’s troubling campaign last season but there were signs on Sunday that he is emerging from his slump and that the joy, that manager Pep Guardiola said had gone from his game, is returning.” Reuters
France’s Berthoumieu cited for biting Irish player
Bengaluru — France back row Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited for allegedly biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during their Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in Exeter on Sunday, the sport’s governing body said.
Ireland captain Sam Monaghan raised the issue with the referee in the second half of the match, which France won 18-13 to reach a ninth World Cup semifinal.
“Aoife told me, I didn’t see it myself, but I spoke to the referee and asked them,” Monaghan told reporters.
Berthoumieu’s teammate, Manae Feleu, has also been cited for a separate incident.
“France’s Axelle Berthoumieu and Manae Feleu will have cases reviewed by an independent Foul Play Review Committee on Monday ... following two separate citings arising from the France versus Ireland at Women’s Rugby World Cup,” World Rugby said in a statement. Reuters‘
