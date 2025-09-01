Sport

Nigeria and India compete to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Bids are good news for multisport event after fears Glasgow 2026 might be the last Commonwealth Games

01 September 2025 - 21:07
by Lori Ewing
From left to right: Susan Aitken Leader of Glasgow City Council, First Minister John Swinney, Katie Sadleir Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, Ian Murray, secretary of state for Scotland, Jon Doig Commonwealth Games Scotland CEO, during the 2026 announcement in Glasgow, Scotland, October 22 2024. Picture: EUAN CHERRY/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester — India and Nigeria submitted formal proposals to host the centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games by the August 31 deadline, Commonwealth Sport announced on Monday.

Canada, which hosted the first Commonwealth Games in 1930 in Hamilton, was expected to be in the running but did not bid.

“This positive response from two sporting powerhouse nations of the Commonwealth demonstrates the continued significance and legacy potential of the Commonwealth Games and the strength and appeal of our reimagined, sustainable Games model,” Commonwealth sports president Donald Rukare said in a statement.

India’s bid is part of the country’s plans as it dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in Ahmedabad.

Rukare praised India and Nigeria for the “dynamic and ambitious spirit in which they have engaged in the collaborative dialogue phase”.

“The Commonwealth Sport team has been inspired by the national sports policies presented and excited about how the Games can advance national ambitions and create legacy benefits for local communities.”

The bids are good news for the multisport event after fears Glasgow 2026 might be the last Commonwealth Games.

Scotland’s Glasgow will host a pared-down version of the Games next year after the Australian state of Victoria, the original host, pulled out citing escalating costs.

The 2022 Games was shifted to Birmingham after the SA city of Durban withdrew due to financial issues.

Reuters

Sprinter Bayanda Walaza included in SA world champs team despite injury concern

SA will field a potent team if Walaza can join his teammates from the Olympics and World Relays
11 hours ago

Pole vault king Duplantis to star in World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Double Olympic champion handed ambassadorial role for 2026’s inaugural global event
2 weeks ago

SA’s Thriston Lawrence hangs tough to win second Omega European Masters

After a difficult start Lawrence did not put a foot wrong over the closing holes and could celebrate a stunning victory
1 day ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Remarkable hurdler Marioné Fourie leaps back into 100m action

Those closest to her forecast that the best is yet to come for 23-year-old athlete
3 weeks ago

Untidy handover costs Bayanda Walaza golden treble in student games finale

Rowers Kat Williams and Courtney Westley secure silver in the women’s pair
1 month ago
