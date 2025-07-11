Did you know your feet are tiny superheroes, packed with 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments, all working overtime to carry you through life? Or that just 20 minutes of outdoor movement can boost your energy more than your morning coffee?
These little nuggets remind us how incredible our bodies are and why movement should be a non-negotiable part of every day.
Inside Sport is all about celebrating movement in all its forms, whether sprinting across a field, cycling through city streets or simply dancing around your living room. It’s not about chasing a number on the scale; it’s about boosting your brain, protecting your heart and gaining years of strong, vibrant life.
We dig into the science, culture and business of sports and wellness, unpacking how every step, every pedal and every stretch adds up to a healthier, happier you. So, whether you’re an elite athlete, a weekend warrior or someone who’s just starting to move more, this magazine is your go-to source for inspiration, expert tips and the latest trends to keep you active — and loving it.
FREE TO READ | Sweat, smile, repeat — science says so
Whether you’re an elite athlete, a weekend warrior or someone who’s just starting to move more, Inside Sport is your go-to source for inspiration
Did you know your feet are tiny superheroes, packed with 26 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments, all working overtime to carry you through life? Or that just 20 minutes of outdoor movement can boost your energy more than your morning coffee?
These little nuggets remind us how incredible our bodies are and why movement should be a non-negotiable part of every day.
Inside Sport is all about celebrating movement in all its forms, whether sprinting across a field, cycling through city streets or simply dancing around your living room. It’s not about chasing a number on the scale; it’s about boosting your brain, protecting your heart and gaining years of strong, vibrant life.
We dig into the science, culture and business of sports and wellness, unpacking how every step, every pedal and every stretch adds up to a healthier, happier you. So, whether you’re an elite athlete, a weekend warrior or someone who’s just starting to move more, this magazine is your go-to source for inspiration, expert tips and the latest trends to keep you active — and loving it.
Keep moving!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.