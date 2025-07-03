Liverpool’s Diogo Jota has died in a car accident, according to reports from Spain. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN
Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota,28,died in afiery car crash near Zamorain northwestern Spain with his brother, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.
Police told Reuters everything pointed to that information being correct, though they could not yet officially confirm the names.
The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.
Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.
Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Uefa Nations League.
Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain - reports
Fire department of Castille-Leon says a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men found dead
Liverpool’s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 28, died in a fiery car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain with his brother, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.
Police told Reuters everything pointed to that information being correct, though they could not yet officially confirm the names.
The regional fire department of Castille-Leon, where Zamora is located, said on its website a car crashed shortly after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames, with two men, aged 28 and 26, found dead.
Jota, who got married on June 28, helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.
Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions.
He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Uefa Nations League.
Reuters
Al-Hilal boss over the moon after win over Manchester City in Club World Cup
Appollis needs to pull up socks for starting berth at Pirates
Defiant Danny Jordaan claims court case has no basis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.