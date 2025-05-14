Sundowns secure eighth successive league title

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a record-extending eighth successive league title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Chippa United at Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Wednesday.

With this win, secured through a brace by substitute Arthur Sales and one goal by Iqraam Rayners, the Brazilians have an unassailable lead of 70 points at the top of the Betway Premiership standings from 27 matches.

This means Orlando Pirates will be playing for pride and solidifying their second spot during their remaining four league matches against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Magesi FC.

Sundowns close the season with a home clash against Magesi FC at Loftus on Sunday before they turn their attention to the Champions League final first leg against Pyramids FC of Egypt on May 24.

For Chippa, who have one match left in their campaign, they remain eighth spot on the log, but they are under pressure from Magesi FC, Richards Bay, Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs below them.