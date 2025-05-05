Sport

Rabada cleared to play after month-long suspension for failed drug test

Proteas star left IPL a month ago, with Gujarat saying then that he had to deal with a personal matter

05 May 2025 - 21:38
by Sports Staff
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is back in India and likely to play for Gujarat in their remaining four IPL matches. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is back in India and likely to play for Gujarat in their remaining four IPL matches. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PANKAJ NANGIA

The Proteas’ premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is free to play cricket again, having served a one-month suspension for failing a drug test during the SA20 earlier in 2025.

Rabada returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April and on Saturday admitted to failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The right-arm quick, second in the world Test bowling rankings, said he was serving a “provisional suspension”, but gave no other details.

On Monday, the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) confirmed Rabada tested positive for a recreational drug after an SA20 game between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants on January 21.

They notified Rabada of his test result on April 1.

“A provisional suspension was imposed and Rabada returned immediately to SA from India,” Saids said.

“Rabada accepted responsibility for the doping offence and honoured his provisional suspension. The player was offered an opportunity to complete a substance abuse treatment programme.

“After Rabada satisfactorily completed two sessions of his treatment programme, his provisional suspension ended.”

The 29-year-old left the Gujarat Titans a month ago, with the IPL franchise saying at the time he had to deal with an important personal matter.

Rabada is now back in India and is likely to play for Gujarat in their remaining four IPL matches.

He played in the Titans’ first two matches in this season’s IPL, taking two wickets, before flying back to Joburg.

He is due to lead SA’s attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.

The Proteas, who are appearing in the final for the first time, take on Australia from June 11 to 15.

Rabada reached the milestone of 300 Test wickets in October.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

