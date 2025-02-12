Sport

Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan buys London Irish rugby club

Club, founded in 1898, had been in administration after failing to pay players

12 February 2025 - 18:47
by Reuters
Irish businessman Eddie Jordan has bought the London Irish rugby club. The Premiership team was suspended from all rugby for being unable to pay its players. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK THOMPSON
Irish businessman Eddie Jordan has bought the London Irish rugby club. The Premiership team was suspended from all rugby for being unable to pay its players. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK THOMPSON

London — A consortium led by former Formula One team owner and Irish businessman Eddie Jordan has bought the London Irish rugby club over a year after the Premiership team was suspended from all rugby for being unable to pay its players, the club said on Wednesday.

The financial crisis forced the club to enter administration after the June 2023 suspension. Jordan, a former racing driver and TV presenter, formed a consortium called the Jordan Associates the next year to buy the club, which was founded in 1898.

“The Jordan Associates team will now turn its attention to negotiating a full and sustainable return for London Irish to competitive rugby, hand-in-hand with London Irish’s supporter base,” the club said in a statement. It did not give financial details of the deal.

Eddie’s youngest son Kyle, a senior partner in the consortium, said the new owners will reach out to the global Irish diaspora to build up the club’s brand.

“Our investors bring not just financial backing but a profound passion for rugby and a commitment to the community,” he added.

London Irish, who have won the second-tier RFU Championship twice, moved to soccer side Brentford’s home ground in 2020 after playing out of Reading for two decades.

Reuters

Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud

Cape side may have two props back for this weekend’s URC clash with the Lions at Ellis Park
Sport
5 hours ago

Malherbe’s spectre looms large for Stormers against Lions

Gauteng side keen to turn landmark match into a skidmark for Cape opponents
Sport
1 day ago

Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham clash

The defending champions will meet Argentina in the teams’ first encounter in the southern hemisphere showpiece on neutral territory
Sport
1 day ago

Ireland keep unbeaten record against Scotland

The 32-18 victory helps Ireland stay on course for Six Nations Grand Slam
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Nonstop treadmill undermines spectacle through injuries

A proper break for all SA players from mid-December to the second weekend of January would make sense
Sport
2 days ago
