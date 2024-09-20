The curtain may have fallen on yet another brilliant edition of sport’s greatest spectacle, the Summer Olympics, which concluded in Paris on 11 August, but for many the ultimate entertainment has only just begun. League football is finally back after a two-month hiatus and we zoom in on the likely title challengers in both the domestic Premier Soccer League — now under a new title sponsor — and the English Premiership.
With football taking centre stage, we have moved The Outtake upfront to give it prominence. Team SA’s journey in Paris brought an impressive six medals back home, but do we know the sweat and tears it takes to produce these?
Trevor Crighton lets us in on how school sport helps unearth future national heroes. He also delves into how women’s sport continues to attract backing from corporate SA. Still on the women in sport theme, see what Udo Carelse thinks about the progress made by our Springbok women team as they head into the 2025 World Cup. He also picks the women stars to watch on the track and field.
Our world champion men Springboks embark on a year-end tour and that grudge match against England in November stands out after the “kant” controversy of the 2023 epic World Cup semifinal that SA edged to 16—15.
Elsewhere we look forward to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which again will aim to be officially included among the exclusive World Abbott Marathon Majors.
With such an action-packed edition of Inside Sport, you would forget the Olympics were just a few weeks ago!
Nkareng Matshe, Sports editor, Sowetan
Browse through the stories below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Even more action than the Olympics
This action-packed edition of Inside Sport includes football, school sport, Springbok tour and the Cape Town marathon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.