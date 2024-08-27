PODCAST | The economic reality of professional sport in SA

Bongani Mthombeni (left) and Matthew Booth (Right). Co-founders of Booth Africa. SUPPLIED.
The economic reality of professional sport in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Booth Africa, Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth.
Booth Africa is an organisation, founded in 2022, that aims to make “an impact in countries and communities in the African continent through football”.
According to Mthombeni, the organisation’s areas of operation include: educational football clinics for children aged 6—18, implementing football artificial grass infrastructure, and its set of international matches on the African continent, dubbed “Clash of Legends”.
Booth outlines the realities in a country like SA where many sporting and artistic icons die poor. He says sporting figures often do not have the financial literacy and acumen to make good investment decision during their playing years, an issue that result in many pointing stars having much less financial stability after retirement. The former club and national football player for SA, says a big part of the problem could be solved by forcing players to have retirement investment accounts or similar structures in place.
Through the discussion, the team highlights, Booth Africa’s business model; areas of improvement in the local football ecosystem; the financial plight of many professional athletes after retirement; and efforts to improve grassroots access to football facilities.
