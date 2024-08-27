Sport

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The economic reality of professional sport in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Booth Africa — Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth

27 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bongani Mthombeni (left) and Matthew Booth (Right). Co-founders of Booth Africa. SUPPLIED.
Bongani Mthombeni (left) and Matthew Booth (Right). Co-founders of Booth Africa. SUPPLIED.

The economic reality of professional sport in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Booth Africa, Bongani Mthombeni and Matthew Booth. 

Booth Africa is an organisation, founded in 2022, that aims to make “an impact in countries and communities in the African continent through football”.

According to Mthombeni, the organisation’s areas of operation include: educational football clinics for children aged 6—18, implementing football artificial grass infrastructure, and its set of international matches on the African continent, dubbed “Clash of Legends”.

Booth outlines the realities in a country like SA where many sporting and artistic icons die poor. He says sporting figures often do not have the financial literacy and acumen to make good investment decision during their playing years, an issue that result in many pointing stars having much less financial stability after retirement. The former club and national football player for SA, says a big part of the problem could be solved by forcing players to have retirement investment accounts or similar structures in place.

Join the discussion: 

Through the discussion, the team highlights, Booth Africa’s business model; areas of improvement in the local football ecosystem; the financial plight of many professional athletes after retirement; and efforts to improve grassroots access to football facilities.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | MTN finance chief talks about interim results

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Tsholofelo Molefe, group CFO at MTN
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | MTN boss outlines strategy for growth and AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to MTN group CEO Ralph Mupita
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Wavemaker’s push to get brand ahead with data

Tammy Wilson-Schultz, chief strategy officer at Wavemaker SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Jorge Mendes outlines Cell C’s rebrand and strategy

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jorge Mendes, CEO at Cell C
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Pragmatic 17-year-old heads to ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Cape Town City have quality to stop Pirates, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ingebrigtsen smashes world record, Duplantis ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks will be too hot for All Blacks to handle, ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Modiba willing to adapt to Sundowns coach’s plans
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.