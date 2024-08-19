Rand continues to rally, but strategist says it may be nearing short-term technical overbought position
Minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie was appointed to the position in early July as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity.
He kicked off his term by placing an emphasis on the need for equal access to sport.
Business Day TV sat down with the minister to discuss this further.
WATCH: Why equal access to sport is key to transformation
Business Day TV speaks to minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie
