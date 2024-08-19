Sport

WATCH: Why equal access to sport is key to transformation

Business Day TV speaks to minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie

19 August 2024 - 15:41
Gayton McKenzie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER
Gayton McKenzie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANTON GEYSER

Minister of sport, arts & culture Gayton McKenzie was appointed to the position in early July as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity.

He kicked off his term by placing an emphasis on the need for equal access to sport.

Business Day TV sat down with the minister to discuss this further.

