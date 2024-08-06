Sport

SA’s Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay

Richardson was part of the outfit that qualified the team for the Olympics at World Relays in Bahamas earlier this year

06 August 2024 - 16:07
by David Isaacson in Paris
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Benjamin Richardson grabs at his right hamstring during the 200m heats at the Stade de France on Monday night.
Benjamin Richardson grabs at his right hamstring during the 200m heats at the Stade de France on Monday night.
Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Benjamin Richardson is out of the Paris Olympics, delivering a major blow to the medal hopes of the men’s 4x100m relay team.

Team South Africa said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon the sprinter — who pulled up in the 200m heats on Monday night clutching his right hamstring — would “take no further part” in the Games.

The statement quoted chief medical officer Dr Jean de Wilde saying: “Benjamin sustained a hamstring injury in the men’s 200m heats on Monday and has been withdrawn from all further competition.”

Richardson had posted on social media: “Wasn’t meant to be, but I’ve learnt a lot from this experience.”

Richardson was part of the outfit that qualified the team for the Olympics at World Relays in Bahamas earlier this year. He clocked 9.86 in Switzerland earlier this year to become the second fastest South African of all time, and in the 100m semifinals at Stade de France he went 9.95.

With Wayde van Niekerk insisting he wasn’t available to join that relay — his focus is the 4x400m, another medal contender — Team South Africa will have to do with reserves Bayanda Walaza, Bradley Nkoana and Sinesipho Dambile.

They could even call up long-jumper Cheswill Johnson if they really needed, but the key now is to find someone who can replicate Richardson’s speed down the back straight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Imane Khelif, Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Aniya Holder cracks African record but falls ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m gold hopes dashed
Sport / Other Sport
4.
I can still get more out of the sport, says ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas up for West Indies showdown — Conrad
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.