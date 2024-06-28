FREE TO READ | Inside Sport covers the action so far, and looks ahead to the Olympics in Paris

It has been an action-packed year on the sporting front, and that’s not about to let up. The world’s biggest sporting event — the Summer Olympics — returns in 2024 with a semblance of normality after the pandemic-affected previous event in Tokyo — postponed from 2020 to 2021.

Team SA will be hoping for a better return than the three medals we achieved in the Far East. In his article, Anthony Sharpe picks our medal hopefuls and believes Tatjana Smith (formerly Schoenmaker) is someone we can bet on again.

We also examine what's in store on the rugby front, discuss polocrosse, and chat with Kgothatso Montjane, SA's Wimbledon star.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):