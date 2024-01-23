Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA world champion Dricus du Plessis
Together, the online trading brokerage and athlete hope to inspire and empower people to pursue their passions fearlessly
Banxso, a prominent name in responsible trading, recently announced its formal partnership with South African mixed martial arts (MMA) sensation, Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis — the newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship “UFC” middleweight world champion.
The online trading brokerage is also a long-time sponsor of Bafana Bafana and, with this new partnership, it has further solidified itself as a driving force in the sports sponsorship landscape, fostering growth and success for sportsmen and women across different disciplines.
Du Plessis, who is also the resident African UFC world champion, is “thrilled to join hands with Banxso”.
“The support this partnership will bring will allow me to focus on my craft and reach new heights in my career,” says the MMA icon.
“My aim is to motivate all the people of Africa and create awareness of the greatness and the ability of us, the South African nation, as individuals and as teams to appreciate and realise how we can prosper and impact the world, and Banxso will offer me a platform to do so.”
Another benefit of this partnership, says du Plessis, is that it creates an opportunity for him to begin his online trading journey.
“I am eager to be guided and learn from Banxso's trusted and experienced team, the very same way I have relied on the trusted and experienced advice of my coaches in pursuing my sporting career.”
Unleash the power of your capital
Banxso recently announced its interest-bearing brokerage account offering up to 8.7% interest — believed to be a first for online traders in SA — with interest paid weekly in arrears.
Committed to empowering new traders like du Plessis, Banxso has democratised the online trading and investing process by eliminating commissions and lowering spreads, acknowledging the financial realities of participation.
Through its online platforms, Banxso offers exposure to a diverse range of financial instruments — including cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks, commodities and forex — and operates under rigorous regulatory oversight*, ensuring its clients' security and inspiring their confidence.
“We are excited to welcome Dricus to the Banxso family,” says Manuel de Andrade, COO for Banxso. “His dedication and determination mirror our values of innovation and excellence, and the importance of showing up consistently to reap favourable rewards.”
Together, Banxso and du Plessis aim to inspire and empower people to pursue their passions fearlessly. Banxso will be sharing updates and showing its support for Du Plessis on its social platforms, which include X, Facebook and Instagram.
For more information on Banxso, how to work with one of its success managers, and how to get started in the world of trading, visit Banxso.com
This article was sponsored by Banxso.
*Based in Cape Town, Banxso is authorised by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA); licence number 37699. The online trading brokerage submits monthly reports to the FSCA and Financial Intelligence Centre as part of its regulatory compliance.