Banxso announces official sponsorship of MMA world champion Dricus du Plessis

Banxso, a prominent name in responsible trading, recently announced its formal partnership with South African mixed martial arts (MMA) sensation, Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis — the newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship “UFC” middleweight world champion.

The online trading brokerage is also a long-time sponsor of Bafana Bafana and, with this new partnership, it has further solidified itself as a driving force in the sports sponsorship landscape, fostering growth and success for sportsmen and women across different disciplines.

Du Plessis, who is also the resident African UFC world champion, is “thrilled to join hands with Banxso”.

“The support this partnership will bring will allow me to focus on my craft and reach new heights in my career,” says the MMA icon.

“My aim is to motivate all the people of Africa and create awareness of the greatness and the ability of us, the South African nation, as individuals and as teams to appreciate and realise how we can prosper and impact the world, and Banxso will offer me a platform to do so.”

Another benefit of this partnership, says du Plessis, is that it creates an opportunity for him to begin his online trading journey.

“I am eager to be guided and learn from Banxso's trusted and experienced team, the very same way I have relied on the trusted and experienced advice of my coaches in pursuing my sporting career.”