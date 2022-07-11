×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone charged with tax fraud in UK

He has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than £400m of overseas assets to the British tax authority

11 July 2022 - 18:34 Alan Baldwin
Bernie Eccclestone. Picture: REUTERS
Bernie Eccclestone. Picture: REUTERS

London- Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than £400m (R8bn) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Ecclestone, 91, faced one count of fraud by false representation.

“This follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service,” said Simon York, director at the Fraud Investigation Service of Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The first hearing in his case is due to be held on August 22 at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court.

Contacted by Reuters in Ibiza, Ecclestone said he was yet to see the details.

“I haven’t seen that so I don’t know so I can’t comment,” he said when the statement was read to him.

The British billionaire indicated it had not come out of the blue, however.

“It’s something that has been talked about happening, but not in the way you said, something a little bit different to that, quite a while ago,” he said. “They’ve probably got all excited again. Let’s see what happens.”

In 2015, Ecclestone faced a demand from HMRC for payment of more than £1bn (R20.3bn) in relation to a family trust.

He said then that HMRC had not respected an agreement made in 2008 over the ‘Bambino Trust,’ set up for the benefit of his ex-wife Slavica and daughters Tamara and Petra, and he was taking legal action.

The Briton was ousted as Formula One supremo in 2017 when US-based Liberty Media took over the sport’s commercial rights.

He maintains an office in London but now spends most of his time abroad, with residences in Switzerland and Ibiza as well as a farm in Brazil.

He has continued to make headlines however, and in May Brazilian police said they had arrested him after finding a handgun in his luggage as he was trying to leave the country.

Ecclestone acknowledged owning it but said he was unaware it was in his luggage. He was freed to leave after paying bail.

The businessman, who has a history of controversial comments, caused offence and drew condemnation in June when he defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a “first class person” he would “take a bullet” for.

He apologised in a video released on Saturday, saying he was not defending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters

Former F1 team owner Vijay Mallya sentenced to jail

Former owner of Force India F1 team is found guilty of contempt
Life
9 hours ago

Hamilton believes he will win again this year

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton believes he will win again this year
Life
3 days ago

Festival of Motoring is coming to Kyalami in August

More than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services, as well as lifestyle, outdoor, and customised vehicle offerings.
Life
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cool Djokovic douses Kyrgios’s fire to keep ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Ten Hag says Ronaldo firmly in Man United’s plans ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ferrari’s Leclerc wins in Austria after late scare
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Dettori and Gosden feud resembles movie stars ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Jungels beats Covid-19 scare to win ninth Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.