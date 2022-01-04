Sport

Novak Djokovic heads for Australian Open after getting a free pass

Medical exemption from Covid shot clears the way for top-ranked men’s player to compete in Melbourne

04 January 2022 - 13:44 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS

Melbourne — World number one Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he will defend his Australian Open title later this month after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic, who had declined to reveal his vaccination status, said previously that he was unsure whether he would compete at the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park due to concerns over Australia’s quarantine rules.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022,” the Serbian player said on Instagram.

Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, had stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

Djokovic pulled out of the Serbia team for the ATP Cup, which is under way in Sydney, raising raise doubts over his participation in the year’s first Grand Slam in Melbourne.

“I am ready to live and breathe tennis in the next few weeks of competition. Thanks everyone for the support,” Djokovic added in his statement, which was accompanied by a picture of him in an airport.

Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles, including the last three, and is in a three-way tie on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal in the all-time list.

Reuters

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies she made sexual assault claim

Peng says her Weibo post has been misunderstood but Women's Tennis Association continues to call for full and transparent investigation
Sport
2 weeks ago

Zverev names himself in ‘big three’ for 2022, along Djokovic and Medvedev

World number three now a consistent threat at the biggest events and says number one spot is a ‘viable’ target
Sport
1 week ago

Rafa Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 on return to Spain

The tennis star had made his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Novak Djokovic heads for Australian Open after ...
Sport
2.
Possible Zimbabwe ban will not open door to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket
Sport / Cricket
4.
Currie Cup may prove temporary lifebuoy amid URC ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
England appoint Collingwood as stand-in coach ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Zverev names himself in ‘big three’ for 2022, along Djokovic and Medvedev

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic still the man to beat as off-court issues proliferate

Sport / Other Sport

Serena out, with Djokovic a maybe, for Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.