Sport

British coach given life ban for misconduct

UK Athletics finds former coach John Lees guilty of sexual touching and other inappropriate behaviour towards athletes

19 November 2021 - 08:34 Manasi Pathak
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — UK Athletics (UKA) has placed a lifetime ban on former coach John Lees after finding him guilty of sexual touching and other inappropriate behaviour towards athletes, the governing body said on Thursday.

Lees, who coached athletes who represented Britain at senior level, had appealed against a five-year sanction issued in February but an independent appeal committee of UKA on Thursday found him guilty of five charges. An additional two charges were admitted by Lees, who was based in Edinburgh.

According to the UKA statement the panel found Lees guilty of “massaging an athlete who was under 18 and abusing her by repeatedly touching her breast area and buttocks” in 2018.

He was also found guilty of “making a sexualised comment to a female athlete while stretching her lower body, causing her fear and alarm” at the end of 2013 or early 2014.

The charges also included administering chiropractic adjustments when not qualified to do so between 2009 and last year, and of causing injury to an athlete by doing so in 2016.

Lees also admitted two further charges that he had massaged an athlete at his home address when she was under 18 and of making sexualised comments to athletes in his training group.

Announcing its decision to permanently withdraw Lees’s UKA coaching licence, the panel said: “We are left with the view that [Lees] habitually behaved inappropriately, had disregard for the rules and, as we have already noted, had no idea of boundaries.”

Scottish cross-country champion Mhairi Maclennan, who waived her anonymity as one of Lees’s accusers in a Telegraph Sport interview in May, said it was “the end of a very long journey”.

“I’m immensely proud of all the athletes that have spoken up in this case. I hope that our story helps to change the narrative and set a precedent that athletes will no longer suffer in silence,” Maclennan said. 

Reuters

Caster Semenya’s lawyers in fresh battle with World Athletics

‘New evidence’ might allow SA world champion to compete in 800m again
Sport
3 months ago

Namibian sprinters resurrect ‘paradox’ of intersex rules

The two 18-year-olds fell foul of the regulations on female athletes with differences of sexual development
Sport
3 months ago

Belarus athlete enters Polish embassy in Japan

Belarusian athlete at the centre of an Olympic standoff with her own country refused to board a flight home
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rassie Erasmus to appeal 10-month ban for video ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Why Bok coach settled for Kriel at wing ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Tennis chief is now even more worried about ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Safa in war of words with Ghana’s football ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
No slack for newly-weds on standards of race ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

World record holder Agnes Tirop stabbed to death

Sport / Other Sport

Ethiopian runner Tadu Nare closes in on Spar 10km Grand Prix

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.