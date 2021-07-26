Binge-watch the Olympics on Showmax with this two-for-one deal

Sports fans are in for a live-streaming treat. If you sign up for Showmax Pro before August 31 2021, you’ll receive two months of access for the price of one. That’s an extra month on Showmax Pro to catch all the action live from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

For athletes, the Olympics represents the peak of their sporting careers and the chance to receive recognition on an international stage. While international spectators have been barred from attending the games in person due to Covid restrictions, Showmax Pro subscribers have access to live streams of every event that is made available to SuperSport by the Olympic Broadcast Services, including the opening and closing ceremonies, and every medal event.

With homegrown heroes from more than 45 African countries competing at Tokyo 2020, including stars such as Wayde van Niekerk, Blessing Okagbare, Almaz Ayana and the Ivorian men’s football team, you don’t want to miss out!

Get two months of Showmax Pro for the price of one

Watch all the key moments from the Olympics online at www.showmax.com or on your phone using the Showmax app, plus score an additional free month when you sign up for Showmax Pro before August 31.

To claim your free month, visit www.showmax.com to subscribe or upgrade. That’s it, you’re all set to go for gold!

This article was paid for by Showmax Pro.