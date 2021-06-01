MNINAWA NTLOKO: It’s no great surprise that some sports stars shun interviews
Naomi Osaka has a right to voice her unease if she feels uncomfortable doing interviews
01 June 2021 - 18:26
The jokes were doing the rounds and Steve Lekoelea was a huge source of ridicule and amusement for those who like to equate a posh English accent to intelligence.
The former Orlando Pirates star had done a television interview and, given that English is not his first language, he struggled to articulate himself properly. The trolls had a field day and many mocked his pronunciation of some words, his accent, his use of grammar and everything else under the sun. ..
